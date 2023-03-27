Former WWE Superstar wants to face Jamie Hayter and top AEW star at Forbidden Door 2

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter seems to have quite the target on her back, and while she's fending off the likes of Toni Storm and Saraya in AEW, former WWE Superstar KAIRI has now made it clear that she wants to face her at Forbidden Door 2.

KAIRI's journey outside of WWE has allowed her to have a highly successful career in Japan, making her one of the top female wrestlers in the East. Now that she's a free agent again, fans are already clamoring for her to sign with AEW where she could potentially have many new challengers.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, KAIRI was asked if she'd pick Jade Cargill or Jamie Hayter as a potential opponent in the next AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The star seemed eager to face both, but when asked if a match against Hayter would "be a banger" and that she'd love "to challenge" her for the Women's Championship.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This is what KAIRI told me when we asked her if she wanted to wrestle in Jamie Hayter in AEW:



“Of course! In fact, I never met her. But I often hear that she was very active in the stardom ring. Hello Jamie, I'm KAIRI! I hope you read this” This is what KAIRI told me when we asked her if she wanted to wrestle in Jamie Hayter in AEW:“Of course! In fact, I never met her. But I often hear that she was very active in the stardom ring. Hello Jamie, I'm KAIRI! I hope you read this” https://t.co/2zlTJXZtyr

Some fans pointed out that Jamie Hayter notably missed last week's Dynamite, and according to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the champion recently returned to England to renew her work visa.

WCW veteran Ice Train recently nominated the AEW Women's Champion for the Women's Wrestler of the Year Sportskeeda Award

Hayter has been the subject of praise from many of her peers and the veterans that came before her. Despite initially being a heel, the star had so much fan support that Tony Khan seemed to have no choice but to give her a massive push.

In his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ice Train chose the 27-year-old champion over the likes of Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

"Jamie Hayter. 'Cause I think she’s so upcoming and she’s got a different look!" Ice Train said. [12:40 onward]

Hayter will likely resume her feud with The Outcasts alongside Britt Baker and their new unlikely allies, Riho and Willow Nightingale, upon returning from England. It remains to be seen which team will come out on top, but this is the first major feud involving multiple talent in the Women's Division.

