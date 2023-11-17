Former WWE Superstar wants to go skydiving with Liv Morgan

Fans have been buzzing about the friendship between AEW star CJ Perry, fka Lana, and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

The duo, known for their real-life friendship, has often expressed their love and support for each other. Their bond has only grown stronger in recent months, and they often share photos and videos of their time.

Morgan was staying at AEW star CJ Perry's home in Los Angeles for personal matters a few months ago. She recently posted a video on her Instagram story featuring two girls engaged in skydiving.

Perry tagged Liv Morgan in the post and expressed the idea of experiencing skydiving together.

Check out the screenshot of the post below:

Perry's latest Instagram story

Morgan, who has been on a hiatus, was last seen on WWE television on the July 17 edition of RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Perry has taken on a new role as the manager for AEW star Andrade.

AEW star CJ Perry wants to manage WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

AEW star CJ Perry has set her sights on managing top female WWE Superstars, expressing her desire to manage stars like Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Natalya.

In a recent Instagram story, Perry revealed her ambition to be the greatest manager ever and even extended an offer to AEW World Champion MJF, asking if he was seeking representation.

"Scouting for the best wrestler in the world! Who would you like me to manage??? My dream is to manage @yaonlylivonce @jadecargill and the legend herself @natbynature! @the-mjf are you looking for representation????? Because I can help you go viral daily!" CJ Perry shared.

With Perry recently acquiring her first client in the Jacksonville-based promotion with Andrade, it will be interesting to see which star is next on her list.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer