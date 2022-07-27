Former WWE Superstar wants Max Caster to be in AEW "Hall of Fame" for top rated recent segment

An ex-WWE wrestler believes Max Caster deserves to be in the AEW "Hall of Fame" for his recent segment.

Last week, the "Acclaimed" member performed in a rap battle against Austin Gunn. The segment saw both the stars doing their best to diss each other after their fallout earlier this month. John Cena and Bobby Lashley were also namedropped during the confrontation.

The rap battle gained widespread attention and appreciation, and it was apparently the top-rated moment of the show. Max Caster also shared his freestyle rap video on Twitter, calling the response "not shocking."

Former WWE star Matt Cardona also took to Twitter to heap praise on the All Elite star's segment. He also rhetorically questioned whether Max was in the All Elite Wrestling Hall of Fame yet.

"This guy in the #AEWHOF yet?"

You can check out the full interaction here:

Max Caster and his tag team partner Anthony Bowens are currently embroiled in a heated feud with the Gunn Club. Judging by Caster's tweet, it seems clear that the rivalry still has a lot of road to cover in AEW.

Max Caster's work has also been approved by WWE legend John Cena

The "Acclaimed" member's gimmick bears a resemblance to John Cena's style, which prompted the question of whether the latter knows of Max Caster's work.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Soundsphere, Caster stated that the former WWE Champion had been a major influence over his musical tastes.

"I would even say that John Cena is the reason why I became a fan of Murs (notable rapper) because John Cena was in Murs 's video back in 2004 for the song 'Hustle' and I watched that and I went, 'Oh Wow Murs, he's got Cena let me see what other music he's got' boom," said Max Caster (15.48-16.03)

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWRampage #FyterFest "I am not scared of you mister, why I would be scared of one Bobby Lashley's sisters" - Austin Gunn to Max Caster "I am not scared of you mister, why I would be scared of one Bobby Lashley's sisters" - Austin Gunn to Max Caster#AEWRampage #FyterFest https://t.co/y8D28wPNwj

Max Caster's rap skills and unique entrance have certainly endeared him to the AEW audience. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his career progresses in the coming years.

