Former WWE Superstars pay homage to Steve Austin by clinking beer cans with CM Punk

The notable tag team FTR has paid homage to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin by toasting some Broken Skull IPAs with AEW World Champion CM Punk.

This week on AEW Dynamite, the newly crowned champion Punk teamed up with FTR to take on the team of the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Amidst huge pops emanating from the crowd, the trio picked up an impressive win by striking GTS followed by Big Rig on Austin Gunn.

To celebrate their victory, the former WWE Superstars took to Twitter to display their celebration with CM Punk. Posting the pic, Dax Harwood tagged legendary WWE Superstar Steve Austin, who owns a trademarked brand of beer called Broken Skull IPAs. He tweeted:

"Same but different"



It should be noted that CM Punk is a global icon of practicing and promoting a straight-edge lifestyle. Living up to his choice of life, Punk refrained from drinking beer and had a non-alcoholic beverage.

Fan reactions to the tweet and the WWE legend's thoughts on AEW

Fans are quite passionate about voicing their thoughts on what their favorite wrestlers are up to. FTR's tweet received some interesting comments and responses. Here are some notable fan reactions to the tweet:

Steve Austin is not one to shy away from voicing his opinions. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. last year, The Texas Rattlesnake shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's promotion:

''Man, I love it. I think it's competition by proxy, just because you know they're wrestling. I love it because it gives more people within the industry jobs, it gives more people a chance to work, and it makes WWE, you know, it forces them to push the envelope rather than just sit back and just push out content." (Read more here)

FTR and CM Punk are at the top of their respective careers right now. It will be interesting to see what they have in store for their fans in the future. The highly anticipated AEW x NJPW co-promoted pay-per-view "Forbidden Door" is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from the United Center in Chicago.

Are you excited for Forbidden Door? Do you approve of CM Punk as AEW World Champion? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

