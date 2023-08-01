Former WWE Tag Team Champion is open to working with AEW star Miro (fka Rusev)

A former WWE Tag Team Champion and one-half of The Vaudevillains recently discussed potentially working with top AEW star Miro.

The star in question is former NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English, who captured the tag titles along with his Vaudevillains tag team partner, Simon Gotch. Gotch was released from WWE in April 2017, which gave Aiden English the opportunity to break out as a singles star with a singing gimmick he had used in developmental.

English was quickly paired with Miro, who was known as Rusev at the time. The duo was extremely over with the crowd which marked the beginning of the extremely popular 'Rusev Day' gimmick.

Speaking with Nick Hausman of Inside The Ropes, The former WWE Superstar revealed that he hasn't spoken to Miro in a long time, but that he is open to working with The Redeemer in AEW as long as it differs from the 'Rusev Day' gimmick.

“I’ll be honest, I have not spoken with him in quite some time, and he kind of keeps to himself a lot these days. But again, I am not opposed to it. I did make a semi-popular YouTube video, at the time I was like, ‘Rusev Day will never happen again.’ And I still to this day do kind of agree with that to a point. I don’t think it would be a good idea to take that and like — people say like, ‘Oh, do Miro Day in AEW,’ and I’m like, ‘You think that’s a good idea?’"

English further added:

"I still creatively — I don’t think it’s a good idea. Working with Miro again in some way, shape, or form make it something evolved and new? Hell yeah. Why not? I think the guy’s incredibly talented. I do think there’s some good chemistry with us. But I’m always not a huge fan, especially in that regard of taking it from one to the other. I think it will feel watered down.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Former WWE Tag Team Champions reuniting after six years

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Aiden English and Simon Gotch are set to reunite after six years on the independent circuit.

The tag team was known as The Vaudevillains during their time in WWE. The duo was successful in WWE NXT but failed to find the right direction after getting drafted to SmackDown in 2016. The release of Simon Gotch in April 2017 marked the end of the tag team.

Aiden English retired last year to focus on his work as a commentator in IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion recently announced that he will be taking bookings and begin wrestling again.

While English only teased a potential reunion for The Vaudevillains, Simon Gotch officially confirmed it in a tweet and this will mark the first time The Vaudevillains will wrestle as a tag team since 2017.

"For those that missed it, @DramaKingMatt and myself are currently accepting bookings as a team for the first time in 6 years. Book us before we pull a Disney Vault and disappear for another 5 years."

Are you excited for The Vaudevillains reunion? Let us know in the comments below.

