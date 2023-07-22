Former WWE Superstar set to return to the ring after more than 400 days

WWE has had so many superstars over the years that have come and gone from the company. Some of them did not reach their maximum potential while performing for Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion. One such star is 35-year-old Matt Rehwoldt, better known as Aiden English.

While signed to WWE, English was initially one-half of the tag team Vaudevillains alongside Simon Gotch. The duo held the NXT Tag Team Championship once. They even feuded with The New Day on the main roster.

But perhaps the most notable period of Aiden English's run during this stint was when he was associated with another former WWE star, Rusev.

He would initially manage The Bulgarian Brute and eventually team up with the latter. Rusev Day was one of the most over shticks at the time. Unfortunately, the duo falls under the category of stars the company did not capitalize on, and their popularity gradually fizzled out.

Aiden English was ultimately released by the company in early April 2020 owing to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. After wrestling sporadically for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW ever since, he announced retirement from in-ring competition in May 2022. However, the 35-year-old now has some news:

"It's official... I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year!" Aiden English wrote on his social media handle.

The former WWE Superstar is married to the legendary late Hall of Famer Eddie and Vickie Guerrero's daughter Shaul Guerrero. Fans of English will be ecstatic to see him return to the ring in the coming months.

Hall of Famer believes Miro could have been WWE Champion

Road Dogg recently claimed on his podcast Oh... You Didn't Know that Miro (FKA Rusev) would have been an entertaining world champion, irrespective of whether the latter was heel or babyface.

Rusev Day was incredibly popular while it lasted, and the current AEW star even got to contend for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2018 against AJ Styles. Road Dogg stated:

"He [Miro] could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a 'Rusev Day' every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?" [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Could either Miro or Aiden English return to the Stamford-based promotion down the line? Only time will tell.

Last year, before Tripe H took over creative, English revealed that he does not want to return to the Stamford-based promotion as a wrestler because of "who's running the show" at the time. Check out what he had to say in detail here.

