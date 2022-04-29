"I would gladly love to work with Michael Cole" - Former WWE Superstar open to a return in a new role

Matthew Rehwoldt, the former Aiden English, has made quite the name for himself as a commentator outside of WWE.

While English has wrestled in multiple matches since his release back in 2020, he has truly shone as a member of the broadcast team on IMPACT Wrestling alongside Tom Hannifan (the former Tom Phillips)

The current IMPACT Wrestling commentator was recently a guest on Table Talk to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he would be open to returning to RAW or SmackDown in the future, English said that he would return, but it wouldn't be as a wrestler.

"I thought about this. If I were to go back to WWE, I wouldn’t go back as a wrestler. I would not return as a wrestler," Aiden English said. "This sounds pessimistic, but I know how I am perceived as a wrestler given who’s running the show right now. That’s fine, and it’s hard to change that perception. As a broadcaster, I know what I bring to the table so I would gladly love to work with Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph, and all those guys on all their shows who do such a phenomenal job."

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon Join us tonight on table Talk as we welcome Aiden EngLish Join us tonight on table Talk as we welcome Aiden EngLish https://t.co/qOyLWe3MfU

Aiden English would return to WWE under different circumstances

Aiden English did spend some time doing commentary on 205 Live during his last run with the company. But it was never something that was seen as a long-term spot for him. If he was asked to return, that's the position he thinks he would want to be in.

"So yeah, it would have to be under different circumstances," Aiden English continued. "As of right now, and the world can always change, if I were to go back to WWE, I probably would only go back under an announcing service." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Matthew Rehwoldt's comments? Would you like to see him return as a commentator for RAW or SmackDown in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Would Aiden English be a good fit on commentary for WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell