Former WWE tag team set to make blockbuster debut on this week's AEW Collision 

AEW has announced the massive debut of a former WWE tag team on the upcoming edition of Collision this Saturday night. The tag team of James Drake and Zack Gibson (Grizzled Young Veterans) is set to take on The Acclaimed this weekend.

The duo of James Drake and Zack Gibson were a part of WWE from 2018-2023. Though they captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championship on one occasion, they couldn't translate their success when they moved to NXT.

Though Drake and Gibon had requested their release much earlier, they departed in September 2023 once their contracts expired. Following their departure, the duo featured in IMPACT Wrestling and several other smaller promotions.

Now, Grizzled Young Veterans are set to make their way to AEW. The promotion recently released a clip where James Drake and Zack Gibson were interviewed by Lexi Nair. It was revealed that the duo will face The Acclaimed on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Grizzled Young Veterans have also launched a new promotion amid their impending AEW debut

A few hours ago, Zack Gibson announced he and James Drake would launch their promotion, Burning Heart Pro Wrestling. Gibson revealed that the company would conduct its first event on June 21st, 2024, in his hometown of Liverpool.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the first show will take place in my hometown on the 21st of June at the Liverpool Olympia, a venue rich in history that has seen its fair share of blood, sweat, and tears in a city with an unrivaled heart. What better place for a company called Burning Heart to show the world exactly what they are about in pro wrestling from the heart? This is the first time we've been back in Liverpool in over five years, so you know that we're bringing our best, and you know that we're coming for a fight,” he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the Grizzled Young Veterans fare on their AEW debut this weekend.