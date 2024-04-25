Two stars who left WWE last year start new promotion; name revealed

Two former WWE Superstars are all set to launch a brand-new wrestling promotion.

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) parted ways with WWE in September last year. The duo has been quite active on the independent scene since then. They also recently made their TNA Wrestling debut.

The Grizzled Young Veterans have launched a new wrestling promotion named 'Burning Heart Pro Wrestling.' The promotion's first show is scheduled for June 21, 2024, emanating from the Liverpool Olympia. Here's what Gibson had to say about the same:

“It is my pleasure to announce that the first show will take place in my hometown on the 21st of June at the Liverpool Olympia, a venue rich in history that has seen its fair share of blood, sweat, and tears in a city with unrivaled heart what better place for a company called Burning Heart to show the world exactly what they are about pro wrestling from the heart. This is the first time we've been back in Liverpool in over five years, so you know that we're bringing our best, and you know that we're coming for a fight.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Grizzled Young Veterans on their WWE exit

Zack Gibson spoke with Metro shortly after Grizzled Young Veterans' exit from World Wrestling Entertainment last year. He opened up in detail about why the duo wanted to leave the promotion. Check out his comments below:

"In a nutshell, this is one of the big driving forces as to why we wanted to leave and get out because without going into too much, we just weren't particularly happy with how things were going." [H/T: Metro]

Grizzled Young Veterans did quite well during their WWE run, and fans weren't happy when the two stars left the company last year. Triple H seemed to be a big fan of the duo, judging by the tweet he posted in 2021:

It will be interesting to see how The Grizzled Young Veterans do with their new Burning Heart Pro Wrestling promotion.

