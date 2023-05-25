Former WWE talent breaks silence after making AEW Dynamite debut

A former WWE wrestler recently debuted on AEW Dynamite and showed well on her first outing. She subsequently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the monumental occasion and express her gratitude to her fans.

During this week's Dynamite, Taya Valkyrie competed against Lady Frost, a relatively unknown performer. What many fans may not know is that Frost previously appeared on WWE programming.

She made her professional wrestling debut in March 2018 against Asuka on an episode of RAW. At the time, she only had three months of training. She has since wrestled across the USA and Mexico for several promotions, including Ring of Honor.

Following her Dynamite debut, Frost tweeted out the following:

"If you’ve been following me, you know I love to respond to your messages. Yesterday’s response was so overwhelming and I can’t, but know that I see you and we were trending for nearly 2 hours; and I’m mostly here because of you. I fuxkin love y’all. 🤍"

Lady Frost @RealLadyFrost If you’ve been following me, you know I love to respond to your messages. Yesterday’s response was so overwhelming and I can’t, but know that I see you and we were trending for nearly 2 hours; and I’m mostly here because of you. I fuxkin love y’all. 🤍 If you’ve been following me, you know I love to respond to your messages. Yesterday’s response was so overwhelming and I can’t, but know that I see you and we were trending for nearly 2 hours; and I’m mostly here because of you. I fuxkin love y’all. 🤍

Although she did not come away with the victory, Frost drew in many eyes through her competitive performance. It seems she could become a major player in AEW's women's division for the foreseeable future.

An AEW streak could be on the verge of ending

Lady Frost's opponent from last night, Taya Valkyrie, is set to take on Jade Cargill this weekend at Double or Nothing for the TBS Championship.

Cargill is the inaugural and only holder of the title, having soundly defeated all challengers. She currently boasts an AEW record of 60 wins and no losses. However, Valkyrie will be her biggest challenge yet. The two match each other in the size and strength departments, making this bout difficult to call. Fans will have no choice but to wait and see who emerges the victor.

Poll : 0 votes