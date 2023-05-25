WWE shares rare behind-the-scenes video of Asuka

WWE recently shared a rare video of Asuka applying her war paint before a match.

The Empress of Tomorrow surprised everyone when she returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble with a new look. She had a different haircut and a darker-looking character, complete with new face paint.

It was definitely an homage to her Kana gimmick back in Japan. The change in character did wonders for Asuka, who earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. However, she fell short and remained winless on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Regardless of how WWE has been booking her over the years, Asuka is still among the most popular superstars on the roster. An Instagram reel showing off how she does her war paint before a match is a sight to behold.

One fan even said:

"What’s sickening is she does it herself! Give her the title! Nowwwww!"

It's reminiscent of how Jeff Hardy used to do his own face paint during his run with WWE. It should be noted that Asuka was a graphic designer before becoming a professional wrestler. Her work has been used for Nintendo DS and a few mobile applications.

Asuka is set to challenge Bianca Belair for Raw Women's Championship at WWE Night of Champions

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27. Their feud resumed when the Empress of Tomorrow returned a couple of weeks ago to ruin Belair's homecoming celebration in Tennessee on SmackDown.

Asuka used her patented blue mist with a twist on Belair, who was screaming in pain due to the spicy substance in her eyes. The Raw Women's Champion almost suffered the same fate again last week on SmackDown trying to save Zelina Vega from a post-match attack.

WWE taped the May 26th episode of SmackDown last week. Fans should tune in to find out if Bianca Belair gains momentum heading into her title defense at Night of Champions.

Who would you like to see come out of Night of Champions as the Raw Women's Champion? Give your answer in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes