Former WWE talent were laughing at "f**king horrible" ending to Sting's match against AEW star, says EC3 (Exclusive)

Former WWE NXT Superstar EC3 recently talked about the unfortunate ending to Sting's match against a current AEW star.

The AEW star in question is none other than Jeff Hardy, who faced The Icon at TNA Victory Road in 2011. The match is known to be one of the most disappointing matches in pro wrestling history.

Hardy's entrance during the match proved that he was in no shape to compete as he appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of drugs. The referee was forced to throw up the "X" sign during Sting's entrance to the ring.

Executive producer of TNA at that time, Eric Bischoff, was quick to rush to the ring to inform Sting, which made The Icon quickly end the match in 88 seconds by hitting a Scorpion Death Drop on Hardy, and forcefully pinning him for the victory.

On the recent Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw podcast, EC3 revealed how WWE talents found the ending of the match to be hilarious.

"I vaguely remember Victory Road and actually buying it. We were in developmental at the time for FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) and just laughing about how f**king horrible that ending was."

You can checkout the video below:

Former WWE star EC3 is launching a new wrestling promotion

Former NXT and current NWA star EC3 recently announced that he is opening a new wrestling promotion called Exodus Pro.

EC3 has been around in the wrestling business since 2002. The former 24/7 champion has competed in WWE, TNA/ IMPACT, and now NWA. He also launched a promotion in 2020 called Control Your Narrative.

The NWA star recently announced that he will be opening a new promotion "Exodus Pro," which will be based in Cleveland, Ohio, and will host its inaugural show, 'The Journey Home,' on Saturday, August 12.

"Exodus:Pro will debut August 12th 2023 in #Cleveland, #Ohio. It will feature the rising talent from the @controlyournarrative #CoOperative, current stars both local and from #television, while being open for aspiring talents to take the #Journey here to #invest in themselves," the caption of the post read.

Check out the announcement below:

Are you enjoying EC3's work in NWA? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here