Former WWE star is opening a new wrestling promotion

Former WWE star EC3 recently made a major announcement about launching a new wrestling promotion called Exodus Pro.

EC3 has been around in the wrestling business for quite some time now. He first made a mark in the industry in 2002. He then moved to WWE and, following a brief stint, went to TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling, where he won several accolades. He returned to WWE in 2018 but was released in 2020. The star is currently with NWA. He also launched his promotion in 2020 called Control Your Narrative.

Recently, EC3 also announced the launch of another promotion. Exodus Pro will be based in Cleveland, Ohio, and will host its inaugural show, 'The Journey Home,' on Saturday, August 12. The Space will host the event.

The press release of the wrestling promotion also stated that the current NWA star would headline the debut show. The former WWE star intends Exodus Pro to be a "family friendly, community based, and fan enthused promotion."

"Exodus:Pro will debut August 12th 2023 in #Cleveland, #Ohio. It will feature the rising talent from the @controlyournarrative #CoOperative, current stars both local and from #television, while being open for aspiring talents to take the #Journey here to #invest in themselves," the caption of the post read.

Former WWE star EC3 shared what he does in his free time

Apart from pouring his heart into the wrestling industry, the NWA star recently revealed that he likes to spend time reading and learning new stuff.

While appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former WWE star revealed how he keeps himself busy rather than binge-watching Netflix and watching content on streaming platforms.

"While other people are smoking their dopes and laughing at some dumb, unfunny Netflix movie, I'm there reading, studying, and learning. And in the meantime, when I'm not doing that, making out with some of the hottest chicks anybody has ever made out with," EC3 said.

The former IMPACT star is determined to give the stars of today a platform to shine and help them get to the next level in their careers. It remains to be seen which other veterans in the industry will join EC3 in this pursuit.

