Former WWE star says he makes out with "hottest chicks anybody has ever made out with" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently made some interesting revelations about his daily routine, explaining that he prefers to spend his free time reading and studying.

The 40-year-old had two stints with the global juggernaut, the first from 2009-2013 and the second and more disappointing one from 2018-2020. Despite possessing all the tools to make it to the top of the card, EC3 became a victim of WWE's poor booking.

Though fans had high expectations from his second stint in Stamford, it fizzled out once he came up to the main roster despite having a decent run in NXT. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up about how he keeps himself busy during his free time.

He explained that rather than watching unfunny content on streaming platforms, he prefers to gain more knowledge by reading. EC3 also mentioned in passing that he makes out with the "hottest chicks anybody has ever made out with."

"While other people are smoking their dopes and laughing at some dumb, unfunny Netflix movie, I'm there reading, studying, and learning. And in the meantime, when I'm not doing that, making out with some of the hottest chicks anybody has ever made out with," said EC3. [2:26 - 2:43]

Former WWE star EC3 recalls going into debut

On a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled avoiding a neck fusion surgery. He explained that all the preventative measures he took up to avoid the surgery left him in deep debt.

EC3 added that he later realized that his insurance would have covered 100% cost of the surgery and would have also saved him a lot of money he spent.

"I was able to avoid neck surgery by getting decompressions like twice a week where I'm on this table and they slightly weigh my neck and then pull it. I did stem cells, dry needling, countless chiro, softwave technology. Going in debt to make sure I didn't get surgery which is ironic because if I had gotten surgery, my insurance would've covered it 100%," said EC3.

The former WWE star recently relinquished his NWA National Championship to earn a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship held by Tyrus.

