EC3 reveals why he went into debt to avoid what 2 WWE legends went through (Exclusive)

EC3 had to go into debt just to avoid what WWE legends Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin went through. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he revealed the measures he took to prevent getting the required surgery done and why it was a bad idea.

On this week's The Wrestling Outlaws, the topic of discussion was Braun Strowman, who recently revealed that he had undergone level-one of neck fusion surgery. This is the same surgery that inevitably led to the end of the careers of WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge.

EC3 revealed that he had undergone various methods to avoid the surgery even though he was required to do so. He later found out that not only would his insurance cover 100% of the surgery costs, but it would have also prevented all the problems he had in one shot:

"I was able to avoid neck surgery by getting decompressions like twice a week where I'm on this table and they slightly weigh my neck and then pull it. I did stem cells, dry needling, countless chiro, softwave technology. Going in debt to make sure I didn't get surgery which is ironic because if I had gotten surgery, my insurance would've covered it 100%." (7:08-7:36)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin suffered because of neck fusion surgery not being developed enough

On the same episode, EC3 further said that Stone Cold Steve Austin likely had to retire because the neck fusion surgery wasn't as advanced as it is today:

"Edge had the fusion [surgery] and had to retire and came back better than ever. ['Stone Cold' Steve] Austin had a fusion. That was kind of early in the process of fusions, which hampered him, which is probably why he had to end his career because it wasn't as advanced as it is today (8:05-8:23)

It certainly makes sense, as Austin had his done years before the likes of Edge did, and there has been a sizable advancement in medical technology since then.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes