WWE Hall of Famer says he had no idea how young Jeff Hardy had been when they wrestled in 2001

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently talked about facing a 23-year-old Jeff Hardy.

Rob Van Dam and the Charismatic Enigma have been two of the most high-flying risk-takers this business has ever seen. The duo has put on several memorable performances throughout their careers. From WWE to TNA and IMPACT, they've faced each other across multiple promotions and have always delivered.

On the latest podcast of “1 Of A Kind With RVD”, Rob Van Dam looked back at the match when he faced a young Jeff Hardy at WWF Invasion 2001.

“I loved everything about working with Jeff from hearing the lineup, you know what I mean? And saying like, ‘Oh, sweet, I got Jeff tonight.’ And just everything is good and similar vibe. And I didn't know he was that young. That makes sense, you know, in a different way now because now I get why he always seemed so giving and trusting. It was more like he was excited, you know, looking forward to going out there and f***ing crushing it.” [H/T Wrestling Writing]

Rob Van Dam recently made a shocking debut at AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the veteran goes about his business.

Ricochet talks about Jeff Hardy's influence on him

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently talked about how Hardy influenced him while he was getting started with performing all the high-flying moves.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet was asked about his first high-flying move he was able to execute successfully. He answered,

"Yeah, it was, do you remember Jeff Hardy's, like whisper in the wind? It was basically that, the guy was laying on the ground and I would do the whisper in the wind onto the guy. Like I remember like, that was like my first, I mean, very first match in the backyard. Whisper in the wind to the guy laying down." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Jeff Hardy has inspired a generation of professional wrestlers, including Ricochet, with his moves and style. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to his reputation of delivering the 'Highlight of the Night' when he faces the social media Megastar Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

