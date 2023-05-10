Former WWE titleholder says first-time-ever match with Chris Jericho may not happen at AEW Double or Nothing

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Adam Cole recently expressed uncertainty about his highly anticipated match against Chris Jericho at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Adam Cole's return to AEW programming has been marked by a heated feud with Chris Jericho. Recent weeks have seen tensions escalate, including an incident where The Ocho and Daniel Garcia handcuffed Cole to the ring ropes while his partner and fellow star, Britt Baker, endured a brutal beatdown from Saraya. The animosity between Cole and Jericho has been through the roof.

During an interview with the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, Adam Cole candidly stated he doesn't even know if they'll make it to Double or Nothing.

"Oh my goodness. I'll tell you now, every single week that I see Chris Jericho, I'll do everything in my power to make sure I get my hands on him. For anyone who checked out Dynamite the week before [May 3]. I was in an eight-man tag team match and the second the match was over, I made my desires known at that point in time. So Jericho better be ready because I don't even know if we'll make it to Double or Nothing," Cole said

Furthermore, Cole is determined to make Jericho pay for his past actions.

"If it happens at Double or Nothing, great. If it happens in Austin, great. If it happens in a couple of days here in Detroit for AEW Dynamite, great, but nonetheless, Jericho dug his own grave, and he's gonna pay for it." [H/T - Fighful]

Jim Cornette claimed AEW stars can't get over when feuding with the WWE legend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently opined that no AEW star ever manages to gain momentum when feuding with Chris Jericho.

During an episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette shared his perspective on the segment. He argued that every feud involving Chris Jericho follows a predictable pattern.

“They have made him [Adam Cole]olook like a small, tiny simpleton and done nothing interesting, and the Jericho group is the kiss of death because it’s always the same thing. They will do a WWE, sports entertainment style angle where they just beat somebody up unmercifully with no one trying to help, and it’s the same thing every time. Then, who gets over against Jericho? Nobody,” Jim Cornette said. [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Jericho and Cole's feud started when he returned from a lengthy absence due to a concussion. After an eight-man tag team match on the recent edition of Dyanmite, Cole attacked The Ocho at the commentary booth. The altercation continued backstage until Adam Cole was removed from the arena.

