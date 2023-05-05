Create

Jim Cornette says "nobody gets over" feuding with WWE legend in AEW, dubs him 'kiss of death'

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified May 05, 2023 07:10 IST
WWE veteran and former manager of The Midnight Express Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes no AEW star ever gets over when feuding with a WWE legend. The star in question is Chris Jericho.

The first-ever AEW World Champion has been part of the promotion since day one. He has feuded with several stars including Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, and many more. The latest wrestler joining the list is former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The Ocho and Cole have been feuding since the latter returned from a concussion. This past week on Dynamite, following an eight-man tag team match, the former NXT Champion rushed to the commentary booth and attacked Jericho. This continued backstage until Adam Cole was taken away from the arena.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the segment. He claimed that every feud that Chris Jericho is involved in follows the same pattern. He also believes that none of the stars that are feuding with The Ocho 'get over'.

“They have made him (Adam Cole) look like a small, tiny simpleton and done nothing interesting, and the Jericho group is the kiss of death because it’s always the same thing. They will do a WWE, sports entertainment style angle where they just beat somebody up unmercifully with no one trying to help, and it’s the same thing every time. Then, who gets over against Jericho? Nobody,” Jim Cornette said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]
Former WWE star Chris Jericho responds to Britt Baker

After Adam Cole was escorted out of the building, Jericho was screaming and demanding that security don't let him go. Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker rushed in and exchanged words with the former AEW World Champion and then slapped him.

The former AEW Women's Champion took to Twitter to call Jericho a b*tch. The Ocho responded by claiming Baker assaulted him.

"Eff off. #assault," Chris Jericho tweeted.

It has been previously reported that Jericho will be teaming up with Saraya to take on Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
