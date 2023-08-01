Former WWE United States Champion challenges Malakai Black to a match after 1650 days at AEW All In

A former WWE United States Champion recently challenged Malakai Black to a blockbuster match at AEW All In. The talent in question is Andrade El Idolo.

El Idolo has been feuding with House of Black ever since his return to All Elite Wrestling last month. He has defeated Buddy Matthews twice, including in a brutal ladder match on last week's Collision. The 33-year-old also has a win over Brody King, albeit via disqualification.

However, Andrade El Idolo has now set his sights on the villainous faction's leader, Malakai Black. The two stars have previously faced each other in single actions on three occasions in WWE, with the last one taking place in 2019.

You can check out El Idolo's tweet below:

"I want the next one!!! I would like to see you face to face at All In London because you are European and it is with your people. Mexico vs Netherlands @AEW #ALLIN #AEW #London," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

Malakai Black recently made a special request to AEW

While speaking on an episode of the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish, Black revealed that he "strictly" requested to be on the Jacksonville-based promotion's Saturday night show.

Malakai further added how fans lose interest in an act if they appear on all the shows in AEW.

"I requested to be strictly on Collision. Because I don't want people to get the pick, it's like, no, Saturday night I get to see The House of Black, that's what I wanted. Because if I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you're going to go, 'It doesn't really matter,'" Black said.

The AEW star also opened up about his experience on the debut episode of Collision:

"That first Collision, everything felt great. The atmosphere was great. Everybody was excited, motivated, and it was just a good experience overall. It was a very, very fun day," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Malakai Black responds to Andrade El Idolo's challenge for All In on the upcoming edition of Collision.

