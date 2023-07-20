Former WWE United States Champion claims he'd "go straight for the throat" if he saw CM Punk in public

CM Punk notably has some friends in high places but also quite a few enemies with long reaches. Samoa Joe is one of his oldest rivals, and recently the veteran explained how much he enjoys fighting with Punk.

The Samoan Submission Machine has a reputation for being absolutely ruthless in-ring and has devastated opponents with his technical style and heavy-hitting chops. CM Punk notably got quite the taste of this, something which Joe didn't miss.

During an exclusive interview with Cageside Seats, Samoa Joe called CM Punk "very choppable" and claimed that everyone enjoys seeing the star get chopped:

“I just can’t wait to do it. If I saw him in the street, I’d go straight for the throat... It’s just a great thing, you know like, he’s a very choppable person. You know? Like, some people when you see them get chopped you’re like, ‘Hey... that was a little bit unnecessary.’ But he’s a guy that nine times outta ten, if you poll [the] average person on the street, they’d say blast away. And I mean, hey, what can I do? I’m just giving the people what they want.” (H/T: Cagesideseats).

While Samoa Joe clearly has it out for Punk, The Second City Saint is slowly establishing himself as a locker room leader in AEW Collision. According to reports, CM Punk recently led a meeting in Collision, where he united the roster behind a singular goal.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Samoa Joe recently teased a rematch between him and CM Punk

The ROH veterans recently went toe-to-toe again after nearly 20 years since their last match. Up until their clash a few weeks ago, Punk never prevailed over Samoa Joe, making his victory in this match the first time he bested his rival.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, Samoa Joe played off his loss to The Second City Saint and pointed out that they now have unfinished business:

"I mean, I remember when I beat him, he was passed out on the ground, so I don't know, we must have different ideas of what conquering somebody means. But yeah, it's cool. You know, as far as our dynamic, it's not good and it won't be good until we get that win straightened out." (H/T: SEScoops).

It remains to be seen if the two old rivals will clash again anytime soon, but currently, CM Punk might have bigger things to deal with after Ricky Starks cheated to beat him during last week's AEW Collision.