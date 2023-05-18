Former WWE United States Champion confirms AEW return 

AEW Collision has finally been announced. In an official poster, the promotion has teased the superstars appearing on Collision and one is none other than former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

After months of speculations and teasers, Andrade is confirmed to now be returning to AEW, and on a new and bright stage. The former WWE superstar is not the only superstar to return to the promotion. Miro and Thunder Rosa, who have been teasing their return are confirmed to be appearing at Collision.

On their Twitter account, AEW has confirmed the appearance of Andrade, even posting a video of the superstar saying a few words about his appearance on Collision.

“Andrade’s back. Andrade El Idolo’s back. I just finished this amazing shoot. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And remember Saturdays so Andrade El Idolo’s back.” [H/T wrestletalk]

It is now very interesting to see how Andrade El Idolo's Collision debut will go and to see what is in store for the superstar. Considering his time away from the ring, let us hope he hasn't missed a step.

Former WWE United States Champion comments on Charlotte Flair's reported demotion on SmackDown

An internal list showing the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown after the draft has circulated on the internet. Charlotte Flair's rank on the list has reportedly gone down to being behind Bianca Belair.

Her real-life husband Andrade El Idolo, an AEW superstar, has expressed his disbelief and has even posted photos of the queen. He is very surprised and is questioning as to why this is the case.

"Do you believe that?? and I give you the photos for you to choose!!!!" Andrade wrote.

Fans across the industry have been anticipating the announcement of AEW Collision. Now that it is here, along with a small list of superstars making their appearances, including some long-awaited returns, the countdown to its debut episode begins. It is going to be very exciting to see how Andrade's return storyline will go.

Who would you want to see Andrade El Idolo face on Collision first? Let us know in the comments section below.

