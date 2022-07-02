"I learned when I’m kicking his a**" - Former WWE United States Champion credits John Cena for helping him improve

AEW star and former WWE United States Champion, Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, has praised John Cena.

At WrestleMania 31, the two men faced one another over the WWE United States Championship after weeks of intense build-up. Miro lost his Championship to Cena that night after a miscommunication with Lana, This also marked his first pinfall loss on WWE's main roster.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, the AEW star claimed that he has learned a lot, especially in terms of in-ring psychology while facing Cena.

"Almost everything I do in the ring is because of John Cena. We’ve seen maybe 10, 15 maybe 20 matches on TV that I had with him whether it was PPV, TV or whatnot, but what people don’t know is I probably had 1,000 matches with him not on TV. That’s where I learned the most. I learned when I’m kicking his a** and these people are chanting something, I know he’s going to try and satisfy these people so he’s going to try and come up with something and how do I counter that." said Miro [H/T talkSPORT]

Miro previously praised John Cena for his teaching

AEW star Miro has always been highly appreciative of John Cena.

During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, the former TNT Champion credited Cena for everything he taught the former. Miro said:

“Oh man, John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher. He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting. So, he’s just trying to understand in his head where he’s gonna put these four best moves."

Cena recently made his return to WWE programming as he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the company on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Miro competed in a four-way match to crown the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion last Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. He faced PAC, Clark Connors, and Malaki Black. PAC eventually became the inaugural champion by submitting Connors.

