"I text with Tony Khan" - Former WWE United States Champion reveals if he could return to AEW

Following his WWE release last year, Matt Cardona showed up in AEW for a few appearances, including a pay-per-view match but did not sign a deal with the promotion. In a recent interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC, Cardona asked whether he could return to AEW.

Cardona revealed that while he occasionally has conversations with AEW President Tony Khan via text, they haven't discussed the possibility of him returning to AEW.

I text with Tony Khan, I had a text conversation with him a couple of months ago. But it was nothing like, ‘oh, come to AEW,’ it was nothing like that, which is very nice about the work I’ve been doing.

Matt Cardona on a potential WWE return

Matt Cardona went on to discuss a possible return to WWE. While Cardona has not spoken to them, he said that he cherished his run in the company, which had allowed him to be where he is today.

While Cardona had no plans to return to WWE in the near future, he did say he would be open to going back for a night to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

I’ve not been talking to WWE. Listen, I love WWE. I love my time there, I am forever grateful for my time. The only thing I ever wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now. I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future.

If they want to bring me to WrestleMania in Dallas to induct me into the Hall Of Fame, I am 100% down. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Cardona has reinvented himself since leaving WWE, and was recently the GCW Champion for a short period.

