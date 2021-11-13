Matt Cardona reveals what it will take for him to make WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, said in a recent interview with The Wrestling Daily Podcast that returning to WWE in the future is, realistically, out of the question. But Cardona did say that if WWE inducted him into their Hall of Fame, that would be a different story.

The current IMPACT Wrestling star says that he would be very open to returning to WWE if the company was interested in inducting him into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania week in Dallas, Texas.

"If they want to bring me to WrestleMania in Dallas to induct me into the Hall Of Fame, I am 100% down," said Cardona

During the interview, Cardona noted that it was at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas that he won the Intercontential Championship in the opening match. The then "Woo Woo" king defeated Kevin Owens, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zyan, Sin Cara, and Stardust (Cody Rhodes) in a ladder match to win the title.

Cardona considers the win his crowning achievement in his wrestling career, noting that the moment was something had always dreamed of as a child.

However, before WWE fans start getting excited to fist bump their hearts out once again, Cardona made it clear that anything short of a Hall of Fame induction would not be enough for him to work for WWE any time soon. Stating that, while he greatly appreciates WWE for all the opportunities his career has given him, he has no interest in coming back.

“The only thing I ever wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now. I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future.”

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere https://t.co/uKRVK7FboI

Cardona signed with WWE for 15 years, joining the company on a developmental contract in 2005. In his time with the company, he was able to win the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championships twice. He also became a four-time Slammy Award Winner.

The height of Cardona's popularity in the company came in 2011, lasting a year and dubbed the "Ryder Revolution" by WWE fans. His webshow Z! True Long Island Story gained a cult-like following, and it quickly spilled into the limelight. Soon, WWE fans at every arena were heard chanting "We Want Ryder." This ultimately forced WWE to give him a bigger role on television.

During the 2011/2012 calendar year, Cardona won the US Championship and worked with high profile superstars like John Cena.

Matt Cardona hated to work with Mojo Rawley in WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ From the #WWE Rumor Mill: Hype Bros breaking up at Hell In A Cell?: Will Hell In A Cell be the last time we see… dlvr.it/PsYxQb From the #WWE Rumor Mill: Hype Bros breaking up at Hell In A Cell?: Will Hell In A Cell be the last time we see… dlvr.it/PsYxQb https://t.co/57LWclimWN

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Matt Cardona talked about his time teaming up with former WWE star Mojo Rawley, stating that it was a "career-low" and something he would never ever do again.

Cardona would explain that while he has a ton of love for the man behind the Mojo Rawley character, Dean Muhtadi, he could not stand Mojo.

“It’s a career-low. That’s definitely below (being pushed on the stage by Kane), the worst thing ever in my career. I wouldn’t bring The Hype Bros anywhere. Dean Muhtadi as a human being, love him. Mojo, hate him. Tough sh*t, not happening. He can come backstage and hang out in my private dressing room, but we will not be in front of the people on camera together ever again,” Cardona said.

The duo became a tag team in 2015 on WWE's NXT brand, joining the main roster soon after. Cardona and Rawley would remain a team for three years, breaking up in November 2018 when Rawley turned heel on Cardona.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Matt Cardona will ever work in WWE again? What are your thoughts on the Hype Bros? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku