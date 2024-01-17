Former WWE United States Champion names Adam Copeland (fka Edge) as dream opponent

One former WWE United States Champion recently revealed Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge in WWE) to be his dream opponent. Matt Cardona recently made this interesting revelation.

Cardona is hugely popular for his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, where he spent 15 years of his wrestling career. He also had a brief run in AEW, although he mostly plied his trade on the independent circuits.

He recently posted a Q&A post where he asked his fans to ask him questions on the social media platform. A curious fan asked him who his dream opponent was, whom he had never faced in the entirety of his wrestling career.

He replied, “Edge.”

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) helped to propel Matt Cardona’s WWE career

When Cardona debuted in WWE, he was pitched to work alongside the WWE Hall of Famer. He started his WWE main roster journey in 2007, and one of his very first gimmicks was working with Adam Copland as Edgehead in the La Familia stable.

Alongside Curt Hawkins, he helped the wrestling veteran to win multiple matches and even retain the World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions. The storyline with Copeland helped build a firm base for Cardona’s WWE career, and he is very thankful to the WWE Hall of Famer for taking him under his wing during the early stages of his career.

Working with Copeland at the very beginning of his WWE run helped him to learn plenty of things from the wrestling veteran. In the past, he has credited the AEW star for opening doors for him in the world of pro wrestling.

"Never worn on TV Zack Ryder gear. @myers_wrestling & I were originally going to have our own ring gear right after the Edgeheads debuted. The decision was ultimately made to just continue wearing @edgeratedr’s gear for a while. Without Edge opening the door for us, I wouldn’t be here today."

The Rated-R Superstar is in AEW now and is having a great run. Hopefully, one day, fans can see both of the former acquaintances lock horns inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Matt Cardona naming Adam Copeland as his dream opponent? Tell us in the comments below.

