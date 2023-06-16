Former WWE Superstar shares how much Edge helped him; shows never-seen-before ring gear

A former WWE Superstar shares how much Edge helped him in his career and showed off pictures of his never-seen-before ring gear.

Matt Cardona first debuted in WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder. He appeared alongside Curt Hawkins as part of a tag team. They were called so because they dressed like the Rated-R Superstar and helped him during his matches by pretending to be him.

They also formed a stable with the Hall of Famer called La Familia with the Rated-R Superstar and Vickie Guerrero. This storyline was the catalyst that helped propel Cardona's career to new heights. Soon, Cardona became one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster.

Undoubtedly, Matt Cardona owes a big chunk of his success to the Rated-R Superstar. He recently credited the WWE Hall of Famer for being a big influence on his career while also showing off a gear he never wore on TV.

"Never worn on TV Zack Ryder gear. @myers_wrestling & I were originally going to have our own ring gear right after the Edgeheads debuted. The decision was ultimately made to just continue wearing @edgeratedr’s gear for a while. Without Edge opening the door for us, I wouldn’t be here today."

Edge is advertised for an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

Since 49-year old is in the last leg of his WWE career, he is selective of when he wrestles in the ring. The 11-time World Champion wrestled most of his matches last year against Judgment Day.

His previous match came on the 12th May episode of SmackDown. Hee competed against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a first-round match of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Since then, the former World Champion has been absent from TV. However, it appears that he is being advertised for the August 18 episode of SmackDown which is set to take place in Toronto, Canada

Given his long absence from TV, it will be interesting to see what happens when he appears in Toronto. It also remains to be seen if he will make an on-screen appearance before August 18.

