WWE Hall of Famer Edge advertised for upcoming episode of SmackDown in Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been advertised for a SmackDown show in August this year, which will take place in his hometown of Toronto.

The multi-time World Champion was drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. He competed in the tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship but didn't make it to the finals.

Following a nine-year absence from in-ring competition, The Rated-R Superstar made a surprise return during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2020 and made it to the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

The Scotiabank Arena recently took to Twitter to announce that Edge will appear on the August 18 episode of SmackDown.

He was last seen on the May 12 episode of the blue brand where he collided with Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

Edge could hang up his boots once again on SmackDown in August

While many members of the WWE Universe are looking forward to his return on the blue brand, it left several others disheartened.

Last year, the former WWE Champion addressed the Toronto crowd in an untelevised segment on RAW, stating that he plans to retire in August 2023 in the same city.

"I'm looking at the calendar, and we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that's OK man, this is the place for me to do it, OK?"

Since The Rated-R Superstar is set to appear on SmackDown in Toronto in August, it's possible he could announce that he's going back into retirement. His latest run has been quite enjoyable, as gave the fans dream matches against the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor.

