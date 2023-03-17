Former WWE United States Champion's return possibly teased for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2

A former WWE Superstar may soon return to AEW for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The star in question, Andrade El Idolo, has been out of action since September last year. According to Andrade, he suffered a pectoral injury during the Trios Championship tournament match in August 2022. This resulted in him being written off TV via a suspension angle.

While there have been a few updates regarding his recovery, there have been no concrete reports regarding the date of his return. However, Andrade's faction member Rush took to Twitter to tease his return at the recently announced Forbidden Door 2 event this year.

"L.F INGOBERNABLES IT’S TIME FOR LEADERS TO UNITE..#ToroBlancoRush @AndradeElIdolo @s_d_naito NO PASA NADA 🔥👊 #ForbiddenDoor2 #aew"

You can check out the full tweet here:

The post also teased his reunion with Tetsuya Naito. Given the Forbidden Door event will take place in June, this should give Andrade ample time to recover fully.

Konnan recently shared his thoughts about the former WWE Superstar's AEW contract

While Andrade has been out of action for a considerable amount of time, Konnan believes that the former WWE talent will eventually return to Tony Khan's promotion soon.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran explained that Tony Khan does not generally release stars from the company.

"Well, I think Tony [Khan] has already shown us what he's gonna do what he's done with everybody else. He doesn't let anybody go. If you're under contract, he's going to keep you there. And from my understanding, he's [Andrade El Idolo] going to be coming back and probably team up with Rush," Konnan said. (0:42)

Check out the entire episode down below:

As of now, it remains to be seen when Andrade El Idolo will make his return to the squared circle.

