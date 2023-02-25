Why has Andrade El Idolo been absent from AEW television? Reason and expected return date disclosed

AEW star Andrade El Idolo's return has been a hot topic for AEW fans since last year. The La Faccion Ingobernable leader is rumored to be disillusioned about his future in the promotion. He last fought in a Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022, which was won by MJF.

Debuting in June 2021, Andrade became an All-Elite following a disappointing run in WWE. El Idolo made a mark during his initial run in All Elite Wrestling, but his momentum fizzled out in the subsequent months. He even teased leaving the promotion due to growing frustrations.

According to the superstar himself, he suffered a pectoral injury during the Trios Championship tournament match in August 2022. He was written off TV via a suspension angle. Idolo and Sammy Guevara engaged in a heated backstage altercation which led to his absence.

A recent report stated that Andrade is not expected to return until the spring at the earliest, meaning that he could pop up anytime in the next three months. He posts regular updates about his injury on social media.

You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.

Andrade El Idolo is yet to win a championship in All Elite Wrestling. However, he has come close to glory on multiple occasions. A year ago, Andrade was feuding against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title but didn't manage to dethrone him.

WWE legend Ric Flair gave an update on Andrade El Idolo's AEW return

Before the latest update rolled out on Andrade's injury, Ric Flair broke the news about his son-in-law's recovery sessions on his To Be A Man podcast. The 16-time world champion ended the worries of AEW fans by stating that the 33-year-old star is "training like hell" to be back inside the ring.

"I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Andrade El Idolo married current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on May 27, 2022, in Mexico. They were together for over two years before tying the knot in a private ceremony.

