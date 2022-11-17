Tony Khan has reportedly suspended former WWE United States Champion from AEW

An AEW star, who has been absent for a while, is said to have been suspended by Tony Khan. This is none other than former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

The star has been absent from TV for a while now. He was reportedly involved in an altercation with Sammy Guevara after a public Twitter spat between the pair.

The Wrestling Observer has noted a change in the star's upcoming appearance schedule, which unveiled an important update on his status. The star was said to have been referred to as "currently suspended from AEW" in a note regarding a recently canceled appearance.

El Idolo was slated to appear at an event in California, but he later revealed that he needed to attend "to an issue." The event organizers posted an apology video from the former WWE United States Champion.

He appeared to be in a medical facility at the time as he wore a hospital gown. He was scheduled to challenge fellow AEW star Rey Fenix but was replaced by Dralistico.

Eddie Kingston, The Elite, and CM Punk have similarly been suspended for their involvement in backstage altercations this year. Kingston confirmed a two-week suspension. However, with Andrade, The Elite, and CM Punk, there has been little to no official update.

