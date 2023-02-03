Former WWE United States Champion says he will have his eyes on Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 2023 will feature one of the most anticipated matches as Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes during the main event. A former United States Champion, who finds himself in AEW today, recently spoke on his anticipation for the clash.

Rhodes' childhood dream of winning world championship gold in WWE might just come true by the time WrestleMania ends. However, Roman Reigns has been the most dominating star in the promotion for two years, meaning Cody will have a mammoth task ahead.

Speaking on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran described his reaction to Cody winning the Royal Rumble.

"I was very happy for him to come back, and I was happy for him to win the Royal Rumble. I think he was the guy that should have won the Royal Rumble, I’m happy they went in that direction. I’m really interested to see what him and Roman are gonna do at Mania." [05:25 onward]

Vince Russo believes that Triple H will likely end up making the same mistake with Rhodes as Tony Khan did by booking The American Nightmare as a babyface. The veteran strongly believes that Cody is a much better heel.

Matt Hardy also recently commented on his feelings about Cody Rhodes' initial jump to WWE after leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes was once one of the biggest names in AEW, and as one of its EVPs, his role in the promotion seemed iron-clad. However, he shocked the world when he not only left the promotion but quickly returned to WWE during last year's WrestleMania.

During the same episode, Matt Hardy recalled his initial feelings after finding out about Rhodes' return at WrestleMania.

"I was very proud of him. I thought Cody killed it when he first came into the WWE, I think him leaving AEW and going to WWE – the first major jump from AEW – I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for interest, I think it’s good for wrestling fans." [04:48 onward]

It remains to be seen if the star will end up having the run he's looking for in the promotion. Only time will tell, but as the first Rhodes set to headline WrestleMania, he seems to have everything going for him.

