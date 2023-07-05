Former WWE United States Champion is "tailor-made" for The Blackpool Combat Club, says Wheeler Yuta

While the Blackpool Combat Club started with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and WWE legend William Regal, the addition of two other names has certainly served to only make the group better.

After Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta joined the fold, the faction took no time to establish itself as one of the most fierce factions on the active scene. The Swiss Superman, in particular, has been a dominant force, earning the ROH World Champion twice.

According to Wheeler Yuta, the addition of Claudio was quite a no-brainer. Speaking in an interview with SeScoops, he stated:

"I felt like he should have been there the whole time. He was one that felt tailor-made for the group and has mentored me. If anything, they’ve shown me you have to take everything day-by-day and not lose focus. They’ve taught me things. Training before the shows and sending me advice and going over my matches when done. It has been awesome."[H/T: SeScoops]

While William Regal has left the company, the faction is still as strong as it was.

Jim Cornette has previously criticized the former WWE Superstar

While Claudio Castagnoli is certainly gifted inside the squared circle, Jim Cornette believes there is one thing that is holding him back.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran explained that Claudio's promo ability needed to be improved for him to get to the next level.

"With Claudio, he's so strong and he's such a good worker. I would make him the second heel to real strong top heel. Because the only thing Claudio doesn't have is a strong promo. [...] It puts him in the top mix. Gives him credibility. Have him get singles wins. Don't give him the big ball where promos are essential. But he could be such an asset to a roster and now he's the third guy in his group of flunkies," said the veteran. [From 03:00 - 04:02]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

