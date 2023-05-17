Former WWE US Champion would be a top star if not for his weak "promo," claims Jim Cornette

According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, a former champion in WWE has all the tools to be a top star apart from his subpar skills on the microphone,

Claudio Castagnoli is currently performing under the AEW and ROH banners, and is the world champion for the latter. He was previously known for his time in WWE as Cesaro. It's no secret just how talented The Swiss Superman is. However, many would claim that his promo skills have constantly held him back throughout his career.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that he may have come up with the perfect role for someone of Castagnoli's skillset. He said the following on his Drive-Thru podcast:

"With Claudio, he's so strong and he's such a good worker. I would make him the second heel to real strong top heel. Because the only thing Claudio doesn't have is a strong promo. [...] It puts him in the top mix. Gives him credibility. Have him get singles wins. Don't give him the big ball where promos are essential. But he could be such an asset to a roster and now he's the third guy in his group of flunkies." [03:00 - 04:02]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Fenix is god tier. Honestly, so is Claudio lol. Loved that opener.



#AEWDYNAMITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS CROWD HAS COME ALIVE FOE FENIX VS CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI!Fenix is god tier. Honestly, so is Claudio lol. Loved that opener. THIS CROWD HAS COME ALIVE FOE FENIX VS CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI! Fenix is god tier. Honestly, so is Claudio lol. Loved that opener. #AEWDYNAMITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gO9RVbDpBW

The "group of flunkies" Cornette was referring to is the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction consists of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

On the same episode of the podcast, Cornette also expressed confusion about Castagnoli's recent match on Dynamite. The "Double Jeopardy" stipulation attached to the bout between Castagnoli and Rey Fénix meant that the winner would get an opportunity at their opponent's title. Castagnoli is the ROH World Champion, whereas Fénix is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

"If Claudio is the [ROH] World Champion, why would he want to be a world tag team champion? And honestly, if the tag team titles mean anything, if you're a world tag team champion [...] you're already a world champion." [00:59 - 01:12]

Claudio won the match, granting him and an opponent of his choosing an opportunity for tag team gold.

Former WWE name to join The Blackpool Combat Club?

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, a surprising heel turn took place. Just as Kenny Omega looked to have won a gruesome cage match against Jon Moxley, Don Callis turned on his long-time associate, granting Mox the win.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Don Callis finally turning on Kenny Omega was a crazy moment. This story rules so much.



What an ending. Don Callis finally turning on Kenny Omega was a crazy moment. This story rules so much.What an ending. https://t.co/DqiBJKxa3g

Don Callis rose to prominence while working for WWE (then WWF). In the promotion, he worked as a manager for The Oddities, The Acolytes and The Truth Commission. He has also worked for ECW, Impact and NJPW as a commentator.

Throughout his spell in AEW, Callis has been associated with Kenny Omega, making the turn even more unexpected. Whether the betrayal is an indication that he has decided to join forces with the BCC is yet to be revealed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes