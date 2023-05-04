Sooner or later, Bryan Danielson is going to betray The Blackpool Combat Club for former WWE star

Bryan Danielson has firmly established himself as one of the most vicious heels in AEW as of late as part of the Blackpool Combat Club, but which former WWE Superstar could lead to the American Dragon turning on the BCC?

The answer is Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, who has made sporadic appearances for the company over the years. The most notable being his surprise debut at the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" show in December 2020.

Erick and Bryan have a long history together, dating back to their time in WWE when Redbeard was Danielson's tag team partner during their run in 2019.

But why would Danielson turn his back on the BCC to side with the former Erick Rowan? Quite simply, the BCC will get to a point where even Bryan can't control it anymore, as the group has become more violent lately.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta have assaulted virtually everyone they have encountered. They have battered everyone that has even rubbed them in the wrong way, and sooner or later, even the brains behind the operation might need some security.

We've already seen in 2023 alone that Danielson does, in fact, have a heart, with his feud against MJF being a perfect example, and this could lead to the Blackpool Combat Club eating one of their own.

Bryan Danielson claimed he was better than Bret Hart on AEW Dynamite

The American Dragon turning his back on the BCC seems extremely unlikely at the moment as Bryan Danielson is firmly by the side of Moxley, Claudio, and Yuta.

That was very evident on the most recent episode of Dynamite when Bryan claimed that he wants AEW to be the best promotion in the world and that the BCC can do that because, in Danielson's own words, he is better than "The Best Their Was."

During the promo, Bryan Danielson claimed that he is better than Bret Hart ever was, He also claimed that he is the best wrestler in the world, and the things people can learn from him and the BCC is the key to AEW producing the next generation of household names.

