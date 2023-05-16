Jon Moxley looks like an "obnoxious, egotistical idiot" for recent remarks about AEW, says WWE veteran

AEW star Jon Moxley recently praised his ongoing storyline involving The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. Moxley's remarks have since been ripped apart by a WWE veteran who strongly disagrees with his sentiments.

The BCC and The Elite have been at each other's throats for some time now. Their extremely violent feud has been one of the main focuses in AEW for many weeks. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley said that the factions' current storyline is the "absolute apex of professional wrestling right now".

WWE veteran Jim Cornette took umbrage at these remarks. He said the following on his Drive-Thru podcast:

"It's even dribble and it's ridiculous that [Moxley] would say that it's as good as wrestling is now - when wrestling, most wrestling, is the sh*ts now to begin with. But it's not even as good now as other sh*t that's going on that's better in a bad period of wrestling." [02:00 - 02:15]

Bruce @ogTyBruce We deserve the rematch during this BCC vs Elite feud We deserve the rematch during this BCC vs Elite feud https://t.co/qiKz5uwnx9

He continued:

"Does he think if people hear this from him, they will just automatically believe it? Does he not care that he comes off looking like a f*cking obnoxious, egotistical idiot? Or why would you say something that ridiculous?" [02:17 - 02:33]

The BCC vs. Elite rivalry continued this past Wednesday on Dynamite when Mox and Kenny Omega competed in a gruesome Cage Match.

Jon Moxley defeats Kenny Omega after an unexpected heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Last week's AEW Dynamite was billed as being a "pay-per-view on TBS" and the show certainly delivered a lot of highlight moments to live up to this. In the main event, Jon Moxley pinned Kenny Omega after an enthralling Cage Match.

However, the spotlight was heavily focused on Don Callis, who betrayed Omega by attacking his long-time associate with a screwdriver just as he looked to have the match won.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Don Callis finally turning on Kenny Omega was a crazy moment. This story rules so much.



What an ending. Don Callis finally turning on Kenny Omega was a crazy moment. This story rules so much.What an ending. https://t.co/DqiBJKxa3g

The unexpected swerve was effective in not only generating a thunderous reaction from the live crowd, but also ensuring that fans will tune in to see how this story develops on this coming Wednesday's show.

