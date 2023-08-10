Former WWE Universal Champion namedropped on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was namedropped on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite during the Jericho Appreciation Society Mandatory Meeting that occurred earlier tonight.

This was following the JAS calling out their leader Chris Jericho and how they wanted a dialogue with him. Each member of the faction said their piece, and after they aired their concerns, all came up with the same conclusion, which was to step away from the JAS.

During his turn to speak, Matt Menard expressed his concerns and how he felt that he was let down by his childhood hero. He then claimed that he always wondered why people along the likes of WWE Superstar Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) hated his guts, but now he understood why.

Tonight, the Jericho Appreciation Society was the latest of the factions to end their journey with one another, and whether this is for good or not, their run is now over.

The Ocho is set to address his situation next week and reveal whether he would now be siding with the Don Callis family or not.

What are your reactions to this town hall meeting by the Jericho Appreciation Society? Let us know in the comments section below.

