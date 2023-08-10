Does Kevin Owens really 'hate' current AEW star's guts? Verifying comments on Dynamite! 

Kevin Owens has been associated with the wrestling industry for a good couple of decades. Prior to signing with WWE in 2014, KO was well known for his runs in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, where he competed under his real name, Kevin Steen.

A few weeks ago, The Prizefighter suffered a rib injury at the hands of The Judgment Day. Owens and Zayn had been involved in an intense rivalry with the faction. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse for the WWE Tag Team Champions owing to Sami Zayn also suffering an injury on the latest edition of RAW.

In 2016, Owens formed an alliance with Chris Jericho. The duo worked well together, becoming an entertaining component in the tag team division. A year later, Owens turned on his fellow Canadian at the Festival of Friendship. An irate Jericho then cost Owens the Universal Championship at Fastlane that year, culminating in an intense feud between the two.

This week on Dynamite, the fate of The Jericho Appreciation Society was to be determined. All members vocalized their concerns against their leader before walking away. Matt Menard showcased his gratitude to Chris Jericho for assisting him in his career and enabling him to get a foothold in All Elite Wrestling. He also referenced Jericho's history with Kevin Owens.

"He (Chris Jericho) invited me into his home. He helped bring me to AEW and you took me under your wing. The last 18 months have been nothing but a dream for me. But it's never sat right with me when guys that I came up with, guys like Eddie Kingston, guys like Kevin Steen, where they hate your guts and now I'm starting to understand why." (00:08 - 00:45)

While it's impossible to tell if Eddie Kingston's hatred for Jericho (or any of his myriad enemies) is real or not, it should be noted that Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens have a good relationship in real life and often keep in touch with the latest happenings in each other's lives.

Kevin Owens was ashamed he did not enjoy his alliance with Chris Jericho more

Chris Jericho has been associated with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. He continues to compete and has had some notable feuds in the promotion.

Despite his relationship with his former employers, the 52-year-old remains friends with a few of his old colleagues. Recently in an interview, Kevin Owens looked back on his partnership with the AEW star with much fondness, citing regret at not enjoying it more.

"I got to team with Chris Jericho for a long time and I'm ashamed to say that I didn't enjoy that as much as I should've, looking back at it now. I'll see clips online, and Chris and I will text about them, you know, reminisce of stuff we did together, and I'm like that was a great time but in that moment I can tell you I was not feeling that at all."

There is no update on the recovery duration for Kevin Owens' injury and when he will be able to compete again. However, with Sami Zayn's assault, it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has in store for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

