Kevin Owens: "I'm ashamed to say that I didn't enjoy that as much as I should've"

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens opened up about the time when he didn't enjoy teaming up with Chris Jericho as much as he should've.

Owens and Jericho teamed up for the first time at WWE SummerSlam in 2016, where they defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass. On the August 29 episode of RAW, KO became the WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Big Cass after interference from Triple H.

He then successfully defended his title thrice against Rollins, but this time Chris Jericho came to his aid, thus strengthening their friendship. Jericho also helped KO retain his title on multiple occasions against Roman Reigns.

Recently in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kevin Owens opened up about the time when he teamed up with Jericho. He said that he was ashamed that he did not enjoy his time with Jericho as much as he should have.

"I got to team with Chris Jericho for a long time and I'm ashamed to say that I didn't enjoy that as much as I should've, looking back at it now I'll see clips online, and Chris and I will text about them, you know reminisce of stuff we did together and I'm like that was a great time but in that moment I can tell you I was not feeling that at all," KO said. [From 2:04 to 2:22]

Kevin Owens added that he was always worried about what he should be doing next rather than enjoying the moments.

"I was always worried about what's next. How are we going to make this better? So I don't do that anymore I really just try to do what I'm doing from day to day. You can ask me what I wanna do next week right now and I won't have an answer for you because I haven't thought about it."[From 2:22 to 2:38]

You can check out the interview below:

Kevin Owens opened up on his feud with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley in WWE

In the same interview, Kevin Owens said that he did not enjoy his feuds with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley because he believes he was "just a crash test dummy" for them.

"I was feuding with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley and nothing against those guys but I was literally just a crash test dummy for those guys, which I did very well cause I gave everything I had to it, but it also took a toll on my body a lot."

Kevin Owens is currently out injured, which leaves his tag team partner Sami Zayn alone at SummerSlam. Only time will tell what WWE is going to do about the tag team titles.

