"I was literally just a crash test dummy" - Kevin Owens opens up about the lowest point of his WWE career

Kevin Owens has spent nearly a decade with WWE since he joined the company in 2014. The Prizefighter recently opened up about the most difficult and the lowest point of his career with the promotion in 2018.

In 2018, Kevin Owens' career took a massive hit as he was heavily featured in odd storylines and matches on Monday Night RAW. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Owens opened up about the lowest point of his WWE career. Check it out:

"In 2018, I thought it was really a low point for me in WWE because I remember I wasn't doing stuff that I thought was as important as it could've been, I thought I wasn't been showcased the way I should be... So coming off 2017 I was the Universal Champion, then I lost the title, then I went into the Shane McMahon feud, I thought it was really good and then coming out of WrestleMania [34] is when I felt like everything kind of started to dipped down."

The Prizefighter went on to mention the lackluster feuds with Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman during his 2018 run:

"And then I was feuding with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley and nothing against those guys but I was literally just a crash test dummy for those guys, which I did very well cause I gave everything I had to it, but it also took a toll on my body a lot." (From 3:15 to 4:02)

Kevin Owens wanted a break from WWE after his run in 2018

Kevin Owens tried his best to perform at the highest level at the lowest point of his WWE career. However, the physicality eventually took a toll on the former Universal Champion by the end of the year.

Speaking in the same interview, Owens mentioned how he wanted to take a break from the company after the disappointing run and wanted to compose himself and get back in the ring. Check it out:

"At the end of 2018, I was like I think I need some time 'cause I wasn't enjoying any of it. I remember I was reaching out to people like have them tell me how to fix it... Eventually, the turning point was that I had to talk with Vince himself and he kind of gave the same thing where he was like you're too worried about what's next."

The Prizefighter also spoke to Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon about his run before finding out about his injuries and going on a break:

"I ended up getting MRIs for my knees, turns out I need surgery for both and that coincided with it was time to go. So, we agreed that we get these surgeries now and it will probably be good for my head as well. And then I went out for five months and those five months were pretty amazing. (From 4:05 to 5:26)

It took a while for Kevin Owens to restore his faith in the company and the product after he returned from his injury. Luckily, Owens is truly enjoying his run with Sami Zayn as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

