Former WWE Universal Champion reacts to Jon Moxley video with ahead of AEW All Out

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette posted a video of her husband Jon Moxley moving their kid around in a baby stroller.

The current AEW World Champion tied the know with Renee on Apil 9, 2017. They first crossed paths in 2013 during their time in WWE and eventually ended up dating. The two celebrities were not very private about their relationship, but they did not have a grand wedding. The couple married at their own house in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Paquette later confirmed the wedding on her social media pages. Their daughter Nora Murphy Good was born on June13, 2021.

In a video posted on Renee's Instagram account, Moxley was spotted shirtless having a fun time with their child. Renee coupled the post with the caption "Sketchy dads, who can relate?".

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who is married to former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, commented on the photo. He stated that Moxley is giving out a proper example of a dad in the picture. Here is what he wrote:

"Proper daddin"

It is to be noted that Moxley and Rollins were former stablemates in World Wrestling Entertainment. They were part of the faction Shield along with Roman Reigns.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins became a father two years ago

The reason Rollins could relate to Renee's post is because he is a father himself. The 36-year-old and Lynch welcomed their daughter Roux on December 4, 2020.

During an appearance on FOX 5's Good Day DC, Rollins explained that becoming a father is a completely new experience and responsibility.

"The dad part is a learning curve for sure. That's a whole new skill-set. I've never changed a diaper before having this baby. So just little things like that. I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top-tier WWE Superstar where really it's all about you to now where you are in a backseat and you are not the most important part of your life. So to change everything around is really humbling, but also a cool experience to see it from this perspective. "

While Moxley parted ways withe Stamford-based promotion in 2019, Seth is still plying his trade there.

