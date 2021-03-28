Seth Rollins opens up about being a father and a husband

Seth Rollins recently became the father of a baby girl. Rollins and his fiance Becky Lynch welcomed their daughter Roux into the family on the 4th December 2020. Since then, he has been juggling the duties of being a WWE Superstar, father, and husband.

Rollins recently appeared on FOX 5's Good Day DC, where he discussed how life has changed since becoming a husband and a father.

When asked if he is still the king of the house, Seth said he never was and never will be. He then proceeded to talk about the adjustments he has had to make since becoming a father and a husband.

"The husband part is easy. I'm married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. The dad part is a learning curve for sure. That's a whole new skill-set. I've never changed a diaper before having this baby. So just little things like that. I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top-tier WWE Superstar where really it's all about you to now where you are in a backseat and you are not the most important part of your life. So to change everything around is really humbling, but also a cool experience to see it from this perspective. To see what life can be when you matter so much to somebody else. It's really an awesome experience."

Seth Rollins will clash with Cesaro at WrestleMania 37

It was confirmed on the most recent episode of SmackDown that Seth Rollins will be facing Cesaro at WrestleMania 37.

The two superstars have been feuding ever since Rollins made his return from his two-month paternity leave. Their feud will now reach its climax at the Show of Shows.

Rollins has gone so far as to say that he will use Cesaro as a proxy to teach other superstars that they should never disrespect him.

And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!! https://t.co/Frr3WyMyUl — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania? Seth Rollins or Cesaro? Share your thoughts down below.