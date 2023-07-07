Former WWE US Champion teases reuniting with The Elite for the first time in nearly 3 years at AEW Blood and Guts

Former WWE United States Champion has sent shockwaves by teasing his involvement as the fifth member of The Elite in the upcoming Blood and Guts match. The star in question is AEW's Matt Hardy.

The highly anticipated showdown will witness The Elite, consisting of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page, locking horns with the formidable Blackpool Combat Club led by Jon Moxley. However, The Elite are short of one member for the match.

Matt Hardy's potential inclusion in The Elite will add an intriguing layer of excitement to an already intense rivalry. Fans will remember Hardy's previous alliance with The Elite back in 2020 during the Stadium Stampede match.

Moreover, Hardy teamed up with The Young Bucks on the May 27th, 2020, episode of Dynamite, where they emerged victorious against Private Party, only to be confronted by FTR.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Matt Hardy further fueled speculation by sharing a photo of himself with The Young Bucks, with a headband bearing the words "De Elite."

"MY GUYS," Hardy tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

This cryptic message has left fans speculating about the nature of Hardy's involvement and the impact he could have on the outcome of the Blood and Guts match.

AEW star Matt Hardy reflects on The Young Bucks' potential challenges in Attitude Era

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on whether the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, would have succeeded in making it to the WWE roster during the Attitude Era.

On an episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy last year, the former US Champion said he believes that The Young Bucks would have faced difficulties due to their size during the Attitude Era.

“They probably wouldn’t have been signed just because of their size,” Hardy said. “It would’ve been very hard for them to get a gig then. I mean, it was hard for us, and we’re quite substantially bigger than The Bucks from height and size-wise, body frames, whatever, but we were on the very lower-end of ‘body sizes’ when we first got signed. I think for them, it would have been tough," said Hardy.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Matt Hardy/Young Bucks on BTE part III: Matt goes Extreme and teases that HE is coming. Matt Hardy/Young Bucks on BTE part III: Matt goes Extreme and teases that HE is coming. https://t.co/Zn3j6576Pu

Based on his own experiences, Hardy acknowledged that even he and his brother faced difficulties due to their smaller physiques when they first signed with the company.

Do you think Matt Hardy is the fifth member of The Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

