“Too nice” - Former WWE veteran points out drawback in Bryan Danielson, compares him to CM Punk

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette believes Bryan Danielson isn't aware of his status in the professional wrestling industry, and this is holding him back from achieving much more.

On The Jim Cornette Experience recently, he compared the AEW star to CM Punk. According to Cornette, Punk isn't the type of superstar who would allow himself to be part of a group with his "friends". Whereas Danielson is "too nice" and isn't aware of the possibilities he can of pulling off in terms of business for AEW.

"Punk is not just going to allow himself to be put in a group with some of his friends so that his star power can be spread to them rather the other way round. Punk is not gonna go out there and get juice for a fu**ing game, go 30 minutes with a fu**ing guy that nobody could recognize if he walked down the fu**ing street tomorrow. Danielson is too nice and is not cognizant enough of his status in the wrestling business and what he can do business-wise in this company, if he wasn't so nice and trying to play with everybody equally. But that's just me," said Cornette. [2:51:23-2:52:20]

Jim Cornette also criticized AEW for pushing Daniel Garcia in Bryan Danielson's storylines

Bryan Danielson has been constantly trying to recruit Daniel Garcia into The Blackpool Combat Club.

But Garcia is a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society. He had a conflict with his faction leader after his 2-out-of-3 Falls Match loss to Danielson on a recent edition of Dynamite.

On the same episode, Jim Cornette Experience continued claimed that the 23-year-old star has no business being on AEW TV regularly. Cornette said:

"He's [Garcia] been over pushed and under-fleshed out. They started using him from the start on every television show because somebody likes him, I guess, personally. He's got no charisma, he's got no gimmick, he's got no personality, he's got no promo. In five years, he might grow up enough to have on but right now, zilch."

Garcia's loss to Bryan Danielson hasn't pleased Chris Jericho, who came face-to-face with the former WWE Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite. Jericho and Bryan will now square off in a huge singles match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

