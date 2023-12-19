Former WWE World Champion says he's the "Sexiest Man Alive" in wrestling

A former WWE Champion recently took to social media and claimed to be the Sexiest Man Alive in the world of professional wrestling. The star in question is Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger).

Hager worked in the Stamford-based company for over a decade, where he won the ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and United States Championship. The 41-year-old wrestled his last televised match in WWE in October 2016 on an episode of Smackdown, which he lost to Baron Corbin. Following his departure from WWE, Jake Hager explored the independent circuit and had a brief MMA career. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

The All-American American recently shared an interesting post on his Instagram account in which he said he was the sexiest man alive in wrestling. Hager also wrote that he wanted his favorite hat, which Danhausen recently took away from him.

"In this Fight Club, I'm Brad Pitt. The Sexiest Man Alive in Pro Wrestling. This Wednesday #aewdynamite debuts in OKLAHOMA and I want THE Hat back."

On the most recent edition of AEW Rampage, Hager teamed with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on Orange Cassidy and The Von Erichs in a losing effort.

Here is the post:

Former WWE Champion Jake Hager publicly calls out AEW

On the November 22, 2023, edition of Dynamite, Danhausen made his long-awaited return to AEW programming and was at ringside when Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata took on the "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager.

In the end, Danhausen took Hager's purple hat, which distracted the former WWE Superstar to help Cassidy's team score a victory in the match. Hager was seemingly angered by the turn of events and took to Instagram to send a message to AEW.

"@danhausenad is under investigation My attorney & the authorities have been contacted. For everyone in the comments this is not a laughing matter. I am asking @aew to not post any videos about this. Please respect my privacy at this time," wrote Jake Hager.

Danhausen was recently accused online of bootlegging AEW merchandise. Read the 33-year-old's response here.