Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion publicly calls out AEW - "My attorney & the authorities have been contacted"

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently called out AEW on social media due to the events that unfolded during Dynamite. The former champion in question is Jake Hager.

On November 22, 2023, edition of Dynamite, the International Champion Orange Cassidy, FTW champion Hook, and Ring of Honor Pure champion Katsuyori Shibata teamed up and scored a victory over the former Jericho Appreciation Society members, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager in a trios match.

The highlight of the match was the long-awaited return of Danhausen to programming. Before the match, Cassidy announced the return of the Very Nice, Very Evil, who distracted Hager in the closing moments with Hager's favorite purple hat and cursed him, thus helping Cassidy's team win the contest.

Following the match, Jake Hager took to social media and said Danhausen was under investigation. The former world champion also asked the Jacksonville-based company not to post any videos of the incident.

"@danhausenad is under investigation My attorney & the authorities have been contacted. For everyone in the comments this is not a laughing matter. I am asking @aew to not post any videos about this. Please respect my privacy at this time," wrote Jake Hager.

Danhausen responds after getting accused of bootlegging AEW merchandise

Recently, a viral social media post alleged that Danhausen stole shirt designs from the AEW shop and sold them for his profit. The post said:

"Danhausen was apparently stealing shirt designs from AEW shop, then getting them printed out for dirt cheap at a local print shop and selling those himself for the same price as an AEW shop shirt. So what's the problem? The shirt quality is incredibly bad, even worse than pro wrestling tees. The original shirt designers aren't getting their cut of the pay. Supposedly Danhausen's big return was delayed as they investigated this, then totally cancelled once the full details came out. He may even be fired at this point."

The 33-year-old responded to the allegation by calling out the people who post such stuff and those who believe in false stories and add to them. Danhausen wrote:

"The internet is good because one singular dumb person can make up an entire lie about you and then a bunch of even dumber people will believe the lie and add more lies to it."

