Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion drops F-Bomb on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of Dynamite, an F-Bomb was seen coming from a certain former WWE Superstar. He did this to get back, as he also received one from someone he considered his brother. The former World Heavyweight Champion in question is Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, as they confronted one another earlier.

The Rated-R Superstar always wanted to join AEW with the goal of reuniting with his former long-time tag team partner. However, he was greeted by a different version of his best friend, one who was now more self-centered.

Tonight, the TNT Champion admitted that he had an epiphany and was seemingly apologizing to Adam Copeland. He then offered that they put their differences aside and work together. This was all simply a ruse, and he tried blindsiding Copeland, but this was well-scouted.

Copeland responded to Christian Cage the same way the latter spoke to him, downright rejecting the offer. To top it off and rub it in his face, the WWE Hall of Famer also cussed him out, the same way Cage had done so in their first confrontation after WrestleDream.

"Go f**k yourself," Copeland said.

Expand Tweet

Tensions are now at an all-time high between these two former WWE Superstars, and it will be interesting to see how it'll go when they share the ring next week.

Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes