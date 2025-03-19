Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is "grossly underutilized" in AEW, says Bully Ray

AEW has many former WWE World Heavyweight Champions on its stacked roster. According to Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Christian Cage is underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion.

In 2021, Christian Cage shocked the world after signing with AEW. The veteran later turned heel and is considered one of the top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is a former two-time TNT Champion and recently failed to cash in on his World Title opportunity against Jon Moxley.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed Christian Cage has been 'grossly' underutilized in All Elite Wrestling.

“I have been a believer, or it has been my opinion, that Christian is grossly underutilized in AEW.” [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Cope and Jon Moxley are set to run it back for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship in a Street Fight on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. We will have to wait and see if Christian Cage interferes in the match on Wednesday.

Bully Ray also praised Christian Cage's segment on AEW Dynamite

After being choked out by Jon Moxley at Revolution, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made questionable excuses for his loss. The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne stood up to Cage and encouraged him to own his mistakes. This led to a heated confrontation between Christian and Nick Wayne.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised the segment and Nick Wayne for showing some personality against the former TNT Champion.

"I enjoyed the backstage with Christian this week. I enjoyed seeing Nick Wayne step up and go 'Uh-uh, you're full of s**t, Christian,'" Bully recalled. "I enjoyed seeing Nick finally have some—a flame lit under his a**, some personality, the willingness to stand up to a guy who has led them down a path that has not paid off."

We will have to wait and see if Nick Wayne turns on Christian Cage in the upcoming months.

