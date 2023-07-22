Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion looks incredibly jacked at 49 years old [Photo]

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently showed off his incredible physique ahead of a potential in-ring return. The talent in question is Christian Cage.

Captain Charisma surprised the pro wrestling world when he made his AEW debut at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view. While Cage's time inside the squared circle has dwindled in the last two years due to injuries, he still finds himself involved in some of the top storylines due to his heel persona.

Christian Cage recently took to Twitter to show off his shredded body and stated he wrestles in a turtleneck because he puts wrestlers half his age to shame. The AEW star added that he is in his prime despite being 49 years old. You can check out his post HERE.

"I wrestle in a turtleneck because I put the wrestlers half my age to shame. 49 and in my prime," tweeted Christian Cage.

The picture Christian Cage uploaded on Twitter

Christian Cage recently commented on comparisons with WWE Superstar Edge

While speaking during his appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Captain Charisma said that the comparisons between him and Edge on social media have "never bothered" him.

“It’s funny, I constantly see people making comments like, ‘Christian is better than Edge’ or ‘Edge is better than Christian’ or whatever. It has never bothered me. Honestly, I think [social media] wouldn’t have affected our relationship,” Cage said.

Christian Cage then opened up about the close bond that the two legends and added:

“He stayed over at my house on the weekends, and the door to my house was always open to him. Having that foundation also helped us [maintain a lifelong bond] and made us brothers more than friends.”

Check out the entire episode below:

It will be interesting to see if Cage and Edge reunite for one final run, either in AEW or WWE, before retiring from the pro wrestling business.

Do you think the two WWE legends should team up once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars