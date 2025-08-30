Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has a "lot of pent-up frustration," says Jim Ross after shots at Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan being called out by a former WWE Superstar, which has been the topic of discussion recently. This comes after the individual has made several claims against Khan.

Hager called out the AEW President over how he was treated during the latter part of his time with the company. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been quite vocal about this, bringing up several instances where he found fault in Khan's actions. It is unclear if this was entirely true or if it was his perspective.

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the situation, noting that it was a case of pent-up frustration. He did not hold this against Jake Hager and hoped that he would get over it and focus his energy on his current endeavors instead.

“He’s got a lot of pent-up frustration. Quite honestly, he’s not a bad person. Jake is not a bad person whatsoever, but he’s very frustrated, or was very frustrated. Hopefully, he’s got that past him and he’s going to focus more of his creative energy to his trucking company.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]

Jim Cornette makes rare move and sides with Tony Khan in the Jake Hager situation

Jake Hager revealed how he was only offered an 18-month contract extension by Tony Khan and AEW after his initial deal had run its course. He took offense at this and did not re-sign with the company.

During his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette talked about this and sided with Tony Khan. Despite his criticism of Khan and his company, he could understand why he did this from a booking perspective.

The veteran called out Hager and wondered why he demanded so much, considering how his contributions and work with the promotion were not substantial. He mentioned how if he had been the one in TK's position, he would not have offered him an extension at all.

"And if, with the product that I was seeing on-screen, Jake Hager should have been happy that a billionaire wanted to offer him a contract for 18 months, because I would have said, 'Okay, we'll see you later,' 'cause I'm wasting money. There's nothing here. So, if Tony offered him anything, I'm on Tony's side on that, because my response would have been, 'Why the f*** are you on this roster?' but that's just me."

After departing AEW, Jake Hager has continued being vocal about how much he disliked Tony Khan and the way he was treated. Considering how he has hinted at being retired already, it remains to be seen if these frustrations die down eventually.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood.



