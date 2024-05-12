Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes AEW in-ring return during Collision

A former WWE Superstar made his in-ring return during the latest edition of AEW Collision. The star being discussed is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon was involved in a high-caliber match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. The duo tore the floor down, and the match was highly acclaimed by fans. However, Bryan was allegedly injured during the bout after The Aerial Assassin hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with Tiger Driver.

After being absent from the promotion for a few weeks, Bryan finally made his return to AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite. He and Eddie Kingston were revealed as the two members who would accompany FTR to face Team Elite at Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

Bryan Danielson returned to the squared circle at the recent edition of Collision after almost three weeks of absence. The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan and Claudio Castagnoli took on Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) to open the show. After a toe-to-battle, Bryan and Claudio won the bout.

Following the contest, Bryan cut a promo explaining why he decided to join the Anarchy in the Arena match. He revealed that The Elite is destroying the promotion he loves and, therefore, joined forces with FTR and Eddie Kingston.

It will be interesting to see who will win the match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.